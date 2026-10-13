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Pune MSRTC gears up for Diwali rush with 600+ special buses

MSRTC Pune division will operate more than 600 special buses between November 4 and 7 to accommodate the anticipated rush of passengers travelling to their hometown during Diwali

Published on: Oct 13, 2026, 07:42:30 IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut
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Pune - The Pune division of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will operate more than 600 special buses between November 4 and 7 to accommodate the anticipated rush of passengers travelling to their hometown during Diwali. The additional services will operate from the Pimpri-Chinchwad, Swargate and Shivajinagar bus stations.

MSRTC Pune division will operate more than 600 special buses between November 4 and 7 to accommodate the anticipated rush of passengers travelling to their hometowns during Diwali. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
MSRTC Pune division will operate more than 600 special buses between November 4 and 7 to accommodate the anticipated rush of passengers travelling to their hometowns during Diwali. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The demand for bus services is particularly high on routes connecting Pune with Marathwada, Vidarbha, Khandesh and western Maharashtra.

Arun Siya, divisional controller of MSRTC Pune, said the corporation had drawn up a comprehensive plan to manage the festive rush. “Over 400 special buses will operate from the Pimpri-Chinchwad depot, primarily catering to passengers travelling towards Vidarbha, Marathwada and Khandesh. The corporation also rented a nearby ground to accommodate buses and facilitate their movement. Additional services will also run from Swargate and Shivajinagar. Arrangements are being made to manage passenger movement and avoid congestion at boarding points.”

For passengers travelling towards western Maharashtra and the Konkan region, the MSRTC will operate 200 additional buses from Swargate bus station, in addition to its regular services. These buses will cater to demand on routes connecting Pune with Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur and the Konkan region.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dheeraj Bengrut

Dheeraj Bengrut is a Principal Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Pune, with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He covers transport, infrastructure, urban development and civic governance, with a focus on public policy and citizen-centric issues. His reporting spans railways, aviation, roads, public transport and major infrastructure projects across Maharashtra.

maharashtra state road transport corporation
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