PMC to take loan from IFC for sewage project in merged villages

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 17, 2023 10:49 PM IST

Pune Municipal Corporation proposes 8 STPs in 23 newly merged villages at a cost of ?1,400 crore; identifying funds as project cost is high.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed eight Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in the newly merged 23 villages at a cost of 1,400 crore. The civic body is identifying funds as the project cost is substantially high.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed eight Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in the newly merged 23 villages at a cost of ₹1,400 crore (HT FILE PHOTO)
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed eight Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in the newly merged 23 villages at a cost of 1,400 crore (HT FILE PHOTO)

Vikram Kumar, Pune municipal commissioner, said, “The civic body has prepared a detailed plan for sewage management in the merged villages. As per the plan, PMC will have to erect eight new STPs in the merged villages, along with a 204 km length sewage line and 15,000 chambers. As the project cost is high, we held a meeting with International Finance Corporation for financial aid.”

Proposed projects are planned at Manjari, Mhalunge, Nanded, Holkarwadi, Pisoli, Gujar Nimbalkarwadi and Wagholi.

