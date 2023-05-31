Groom, four others arrested for abetment to suicide of neighbour

Pune: Pune city police on Monday arrested a 26-year-old groom and four others on charges of abetment to suicide of a 70-year-old neighbour. Pune police on Monday arrested a 26-year-old groom and four others on charges of abetment to suicide of a 70-year-old neighbour. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The arrested accused have been identified as Chetan Gautam Bele from Yerawada, and others, including Devesh Pawar (180, Yash Mohite (19), Shahrukh Khan (26) and Jai Bhadkumbhe (22). The Yerawada police have also booked four in the case.

According to the police, on Sunday, a senior citizen approached a group of individuals dancing outside the groom’s residence in the neighbourhood. He requested them to reduce the volume of music played at the event. However, the accused groom and his friends got into an argument with the victim the suspects allegedly resorted to kicking and punching him. When the victim’s family members tried to intervene, they were also subjected to attack by the accused.

Later, the body of the victim was fished out from the Mula-Mutha river.

The victim’s son filed a complaint stating that his father was deeply humiliated by the assault and allegedly could have ended his life by jumping from the Bund Garden Bridge.

The police have filed a case under Sections 306, 324, 323, 504, 506, 352, 143, 144, 147, 148, 149 of the IPC.

