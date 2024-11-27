Menu Explore
Pune police bid teary farewell to narcotics specialist canine Leo

ByIshika Kumar
Nov 27, 2024 10:36 PM IST

Leo joined the Pune Police Force on September 20, 2016, at the tender age of two months. Over his eight years of service, he became a vital part of operations targeting narcotics-related crimes

The Pune police bid an emotional farewell to their trusted narcotics specialist canine who passed away on November 26.

Leo, a Labrador Retriever, who served as a narcotics detection dog in the Pune police force, was laid to rest at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) pet crematorium, after battling an esophageal ailment. (HT PHOTO)
Leo, a Labrador Retriever, who served as a narcotics detection dog in the Pune police force, was laid to rest at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) pet crematorium, after battling an esophageal ailment.

Leo, a Labrador Retriever, who served as a narcotics detection dog in the Pune police force, was laid to rest at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) pet crematorium, after battling an esophageal ailment.

He joined the Pune Police Force on September 20, 2016, at the tender age of two months. Over his eight years of service, he became a vital part of operations targeting narcotics-related crimes. His exceptional skills helped dismantle drug networks, confiscate drugs and confirm suspicions, ensuring public safety.

In December 2019, his keen nose led to the solving of a case at Kondhwa police station, where he helped in seizing Mephedrone (MD) and 50 kg of cannabis from a Nigerian national.

In August 2022, Leo once again proved his resolve and skills in Loni Kalbhor, resulting in the confiscation of 70 kilograms of cannabis from a field. These operations displayed his courageous spirit in the face of high-stakes situations.

Leo’s passing marks the loss of a loyal canine companion and a trusted officer who contributed immensely to fighting crime in the city, Pune Police said in a statement.

Beyond fieldwork, Leo was an inspector at railway stations, bus terminals, and the Yerawada Jail as well, where he conducted regular inspections to prevent the smuggling of narcotics, sniffing them out. His work under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) brought credibility and efficiency to the Pune police’s workforce.

Top police officials paid their respects, marking the imprint Leo had left in his years of service.

Nikhil Pingale, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said, “He was the true meaning of impeccable dedication, commitment, discipline, and responsibility.”

In his short but impactful life, Leo safeguarded the city of Pune with unwavering dedication.

