Pune police bust inter-state gang, seize valuables worth 12.34 lakh

In a breakthrough, the Pimpri Chinchwad police dismantled an interstate robbery gang that had been operating across Gujarat and Maharashtra. The operation, which culminated in several arrests, has led to the seizure of stolen valuables estimated to be worth ₹12.34 lakh. The search of his associates Gajraj Warma, 40, from Madhya Pradesh and Suru Chaudhari, 25, is underway, said police.

The accused has been identified as Mohamad Rehan Aftab Sheikh, 48, who resides at Ubale Nagar in Wagholi, and originally hails from Govandi in Mumbai.

On June 22, the accused were involved in a robbery at a wine shop in Chinchwad. They robbed valuables worth ₹10.75 lakh, said police.

Police said, “The accused and his associates work as a gang and are involved in at least eight robbery cases reported in various parts of the Maharashtra and Gujarat.’’