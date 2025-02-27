Pune rape case: Accused still on the run; 1 lakh reward announced   

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Thursday announced a ₹1 lakh reward for information on history-sheeter Dattatreya Ramdas Gade (36), who allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman inside a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus at Swargate station on February 25. Originally from Gunat village in Shirur tehsil of Pune district, Gade reportedly returned to his home after committing the crime. Police recovered his clothes and shoes from the residence. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Amid mounting pressure, the police have also increased the number of teams tracking Gade from eight to thirteen.

A poster featuring his photograph has been released, urging people to provide information at 020-24442769 or 9881670659. The police have assured informants that their identity will be kept confidential.

Cases of theft and robbery targeting senior citizens, particularly women, have been lodged against Gade at Shirur, Shikrapur, and Ahilyanagar police stations. Police said he was released on bail in a robbery case in 2019 and was recently summoned in a 2024 theft case in Pune.

Married with two children and elderly parents, Gade often masqueraded as a police officer to deceive victims.

“The accused wore a mask during the crime, making identification difficult. However, through informers and CCTV footage analysis, we confirmed it was Gade,” said Smartana Patil, deputy commissioner of police (zone II).

CCTV footage shows Gade stepping out of the bus with the survivor. “We suspect he was at the bus terminus for bag-lifting. We have deployed 13 teams to track and arrest him at the earliest,” said Patil.

Around 5:45 am on Tuesday, while the victim waited for a bus to Phaltan in Satara district, Gade approached her by addressing her as ‘Tai’ (sister), claimed the bus had arrived at another platform, and led her to a darkened Shivshahi bus, where he assaulted her.

Police have also questioned Gade’s relatives and close acquaintances in the incident.