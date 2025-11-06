Pune records dip in temperature, IMD predicts cooler days ahead

After weeks of cloudy skies and unseasonal rainfall throughout October and early November, Pune is finally showing signs of winter. On November 5, the city experienced a dip in both minimum and maximum temperatures by 1–2°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a further 2–3°C decline in the coming days, indicating the arrival of cooler weather. On November 4, the minimum temperature was 20.4°C, which was 4.4°C above the normal level. (HT)

According to IMD data, Shivajinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 18.5°C on Wednesday morning, a drop of 2°C compared to the previous day. On November 4, the minimum temperature was 20.4°C, which was 4.4°C above the normal level.

The maximum temperature also fell slightly in Shivajinagar, reaching 29.7°C on November 5, which is 1.6°C below the normal range. Other areas in the city similarly reported a 1–2°C decline in temperatures over the last 24 hours.

At present, there is no significant active weather system over Pune or other parts of Maharashtra, resulting in dry conditions across the region. IMD officials noted that the absence of cloud cover is allowing night-time temperatures to dip, creating a noticeable chill in the early mornings and late evenings.

Senior meteorologist SD Sanap from IMD Pune said, “The models indicate that the city is likely to experience mainly clear skies over the next 4–5 days. There may be partly cloudy skies on November 6, but from November 7 onwards, the skies will remain clear. No significant weather alerts have been issued for the city during this period.”

With skies clearing and temperatures gradually dropping, Pune is expected to fully transition into the winter season over the coming week.