The city has reported its first suspected dengue death of the year after a nine-year-old girl from Khese Park in Lohegaon died at Ruby Hall Clinic (RHC) on Sunday, October 18. The class 4 student’s death will be reviewed by the civic health audit committee, as her dengue test was positive on a non-ELISA NS1 antigen test.

The PMC has started vector-control and prevention activities in the area. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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“The case will be treated as a suspected dengue fatality until the health audit committee confirms the cause of death,” said Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health chief of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The civic body has sought the girl’s treatment records and test reports from RHC for further investigation, and the same will be eventually submitted to the state government.

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The girl developed a fever after playing dandiya on the evening of October 17. She was initially treated as an outpatient at a private hospital near her home and was later admitted to RHC on October 17. She died within 48 hours of admission.

Dr Prashant Udavant, consultant paediatrician at RHC, said that the girl was diagnosed with dengue shock syndrome and dengue-associated Haemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare and severe inflammatory complication. She also had a history of asthma.

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{{^usCountry}} “Her condition was critical and her platelet count was low. When she was undergoing treatment, her platelet count was around 2 lakh. When she was brought to RHC, it fell to 50,000 and later to 9,000. Her liver and kidney functions were compromised, and she succumbed to her illness,” Dr Udavant said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Her condition was critical and her platelet count was low. When she was undergoing treatment, her platelet count was around 2 lakh. When she was brought to RHC, it fell to 50,000 and later to 9,000. Her liver and kidney functions were compromised, and she succumbed to her illness,” Dr Udavant said. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Dighe said that the rapid deterioration warranted further examination. “Such sudden deaths are not expected in dengue. There may be underlying health conditions or a delay in taking treatment that needs to be checked to understand why her condition worsened so quickly,” he said.

The PMC has started vector-control and prevention activities in the area.

According to the insect control department’s report, the PMC has reported 2,160 suspected dengue cases and 97 dengue positive cases confirmed by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) this year. The city recorded 497 suspected cases in October, including 32 confirmed cases. The monthly suspected cases rose from 25 in January to 508 in September before declining to 497 in October. The city also recorded 35 NIV-confirmed chikungunya cases and 42 malaria cases.

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Furthermore, the civic body found mosquito breeding at 2,660 locations, including homes, offices, and commercial establishments; and issued 2,660 notices. The department has collected a total penalty of ₹623,500.