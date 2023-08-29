Senior citizen duped of 2.98 lakh with job promise

PUNE Senior citizen Alvin Arumanaigam Moses, a resident of Dighi, has lodged a complaint with Vishrantwadi police station stating that he has been cheated to the tune of ₹2.98 lakh by cyber fraudsters. Senior citizen files complaint with Vishrantwadi police station of been duped of ₹ 2.98 lakh by cyber fraudsters with promise of job at Pune airport. (Shutterstock (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The incident took place between April 2023 and June 5 this year.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 420, 34, said police.

According to the first information report (FIR), the accused promised a job to the victim at Pune airport and asked him to credit money in an account via online transfer and siphoned off ₹2.98 lakh.

The victim after realising that he was duped approached the police and lodged an FIR.

Police inspector (crime) Bhalchandra Dhavale is investigating the case.