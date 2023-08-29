News / Cities / Pune News / Senior citizen duped of 2.98 lakh with job promise

Senior citizen duped of 2.98 lakh with job promise

ByNadeem Inamdar
Aug 29, 2023 12:00 AM IST

Senior citizen files complaint with Vishrantwadi police station of been duped of ₹2.98 lakh by cyber fraudsters with promise of job at Pune airport

PUNE Senior citizen Alvin Arumanaigam Moses, a resident of Dighi, has lodged a complaint with Vishrantwadi police station stating that he has been cheated to the tune of 2.98 lakh by cyber fraudsters.

Senior citizen files complaint with Vishrantwadi police station of been duped of ₹2.98 lakh by cyber fraudsters with promise of job at Pune airport.
Senior citizen files complaint with Vishrantwadi police station of been duped of 2.98 lakh by cyber fraudsters with promise of job at Pune airport. (Shutterstock (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The incident took place between April 2023 and June 5 this year.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 420, 34, said police.

According to the first information report (FIR), the accused promised a job to the victim at Pune airport and asked him to credit money in an account via online transfer and siphoned off 2.98 lakh.

The victim after realising that he was duped approached the police and lodged an FIR.

Police inspector (crime) Bhalchandra Dhavale is investigating the case.

