Pune student caught with electronic gadget during IBPS exam

Published on Oct 13, 2022 11:04 PM IST

The youth was appearing the examination for the position of junior clerk in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)

A youth, 25, appearing for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) examination was arrested after an electronic gadget was found on his person on Wednesday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

A youth, 25, appearing for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) examination for the position of junior clerk in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), was arrested after an electronic gadget was found on his person on Wednesday.

The Uttamnagar police have filed a case against the arrested accused, identified as Pawan Uttam Marak, a resident of Polatgaon village in Aurangabad district, and the outsider from whom he was taking help to answer the examination questions. “The accused told us that with the help of the electronic gadget, he was taking the help of an outsider to solve the questions. Hence, we arrested him,” Uttamnagar police officials said.

They said that during an inspection held at the Indian Institute for Aeronautical Engineering and Information Technology college, Shivane, Marak was caught carrying an electronic gadget connected to his headphone. Marak was taking the help of an outsider to solve the questions in the examination paper through this device.

Marak has been booked under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) and other relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices of University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982.

Thursday, October 13, 2022
