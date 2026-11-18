Pune: The Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune, will host a two-day national conference on Integrated River, Reservoir and Dam Systems (IRRDS–2026) on November 19 and 20, bringing together more than 300 policymakers, scientists, engineers, researchers and representatives of government agencies and industry to discuss emerging challenges in water resource management, dam safety and climate resilience. Union Jal Shakti minister CR Paatil will inaugurate the conference on November 19 in the presence of minister of state for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary and other officials.

Central Water and Power Research Station, Pune, will host a two-day national conference on Integrated River, Reservoir and Dam Systems (IRRDS–2026) on November 19 and 20. (FILE)

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Organised by CWPRS under the ministry of Jal Shakti, in association with the Indian Society for Hydraulics (ISH) and with the support of the National Water Mission (NWM), the conference will focus on the theme “Connecting Rivers, Reservoirs and Dams for a Resilient Water Future”.

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M Selva Balan, director, CWPRS, said on Tuesday, “Through this conference, we aim to facilitate the exchange of technical knowledge and identify practical, science-based solutions that can strengthen the resilience and sustainability of our water infrastructure.”

The two-day conference will cover six thematic areas: integrated river basin and reservoir systems; climate resilience and extreme events; dam health, safety and resilient infrastructure; integrated reservoir sediment management; advanced survey and digital technologies; and hydraulic structures and spillways. An exhibition will showcase equipment, instruments, software and technological solutions for the water resources sector. Paatil will chair an online review meeting on the “Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari: Catch the Rain” initiative, with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis joining virtually.

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