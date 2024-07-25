Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.85 °C, check weather forecast for July 25, 2024
Jul 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on July 25, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on July 25, 2024, is 23.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.85 °C and 23.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 88% and the wind speed is 88 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 07:12 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, July 26, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.66 °C and 25.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 85%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 26.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 25, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 26, 2024
|24.16 °C
|Light rain
|July 27, 2024
|23.95 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 28, 2024
|24.78 °C
|Light rain
|July 29, 2024
|27.74 °C
|Light rain
|July 30, 2024
|26.88 °C
|Light rain
|July 31, 2024
|24.52 °C
|Light rain
|August 1, 2024
|24.38 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.82 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|31.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|33.38 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|23.8 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|23.59 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|27.12 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|37.91 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
