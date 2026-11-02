Pune woman accused of murdering mother-in-law gets bail on medical grounds

The Pune Sessions Court has granted bail to a woman accused of murdering her mother-in-law following a household dispute, taking into consideration her medical condition and the need for continued psychiatric treatment. The court noted that the accused was diagnosed with schizophrenia and that her husband and son had undertaken to ensure she received proper medical care after her release.

The accused allegedly locked the room in which her mother-in-law was staying from outside before assaulting her with a knife, causing injuries to her hands and neck. The victim subsequently succumbed to her injuries. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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Additional Sessions Judge AK Sharma passed the order on October 29, allowing the regular bail application filed by Anupama Shinde, who was arrested on May 12.

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Shinde is accused of murdering her mother-in-law by allegedly attacking her with a knife. According to the first information report (FIR), the incident took place between 1.30 pm and 2.30 pm on May 12 this year. The accused allegedly locked the room in which her mother-in-law was staying from outside before assaulting her with a knife, causing injuries to her hands and neck. The victim subsequently succumbed to her injuries.

The case was registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 127(2) (wrongful confinement) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act.

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{{^usCountry}} Seeking bail, the accused’s advocate, MD Pawar, argued that she was suffering from a mental illness and was unable to understand her actions at the time of the alleged incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seeking bail, the accused’s advocate, MD Pawar, argued that she was suffering from a mental illness and was unable to understand her actions at the time of the alleged incident. {{/usCountry}}

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The defence relied on a medical examination conducted on September 7 by the medical superintendent’s office at BJ Government Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, Pune.

According to the report, Shinde was suffering from schizophrenia, multiple episodes, currently symptomatic. The report recommended that she continue treatment under the regular supervision of a jail psychiatrist.

Pawar submitted that the accused required continued psychiatric treatment and that her husband and son were willing to take responsibility for her care after release.

Opposing the bail application, public prosecutor CS Salvi argued that the accused was facing a serious charge of murdering her own mother-in-law.

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The prosecution contended that despite the medical diagnosis, the seriousness of the offence warranted rejection of the bail application.

After examining the FIR, the investigating officer’s reply and the medical reports, the court noted that the psychiatric condition of the accused and the family’s undertaking to provide treatment were important considerations.

In its order, the court observed, “In the interest of justice, and for proper medical treatment and to meet the ends of justice, I grant her bail.”

The court allowed the bail application and directed that Shinde be released on furnishing a personal bond and local solvent surety of ₹50,000.