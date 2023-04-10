Youth rides on banned BRTS lane, dies

Pune: Using the dedicated Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) lane in Pimple Saudagar on Sunday cost a two-wheeler rider his life. The 24-year-old youth died in the accident that took place near Kate Patil bus stop on Konkane Chowk to Nashik Phata BRTS lane at around 1:46 pm. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of motorists using the banned BRTS lanes. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the victim, identified as Vishal Sanjay Chavan of Wakad, was speeding towards Nashik Phata using the lane, exclusively for buses, when he lost control of his two-wheeler while avoiding a woman on the stretch and hit the barricades separating the BRTS lane from other roads.

Chavan succumbed to his injuries, said police officials.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of motorists using the banned BRTS lanes. Sangvi police station have initiated a probe investigation into the incident and filed a case under Sections 304(a), 279, 337, 338 of the IPC and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.