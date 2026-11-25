The city’s battle against its ubiquitous flex banners has acquired a distinctly Puneri flavour, with the civic body turning public shaming into a campaign tool. A new portal which invites citizens to report unauthorised banners/displays has received as many as 162 complaints on its very first day on Tuesday; with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) removing 151 out of the 162 banners.

The confidentiality of complainants is also protected; said Prajit Nair, additional municipal commissioner, PMC. (HT) more less

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Named ‘Bhau Flex Kadha’, the portal combines citizen reporting with a tongue-in-cheek attempt to call out those responsible for defacing public spaces. Citizens can report illegal banners by visiting bhauflexkadha.pmc.gov.in; uploading photographs of the banners; and marking the location of these banners. A reference number is generated for each complaint, allowing users to follow up on the action taken. The confidentiality of complainants is also protected; said Prajit Nair, additional municipal commissioner, PMC.

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According to figures provided by the PMC’s sky sign department, Nagar road, Kothrud and Kasba have recorded the highest number of complaints addressed (21 each); followed by Yerawada (18); and Shivajinagar and Bibwewadi (17 each). Of the remaining complaints, Warje has recorded seven complaints addressed; Dhole Patil road and Kondhwa (six each); Sinhagad road (five); Aundh (four); Hadapsar and Wanowrie (three each); and Vishrambaug (two). No complaint has been marked as addressed in Dhankawadi. Till late evening, the status of 11 complaints remained unknown; according to Sandip Kadam, head of the PMC sky sign department.

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{{^usCountry}} What’s more, the portal adds a satirical edge with its ‘City Defacement Awards 2026’ that classify banner offenders under the titles Bhau, Dada and Saheb, depending on the scale of the errant banners. Bhau refers to flex banners put up in a neighbourhood lane; Dada to those put up at multiple junctions; and Saheb to banners spread across the entire city. The portal goes on to announce that entries to the awards are open and that the awards will be announced within 24 hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What’s more, the portal adds a satirical edge with its ‘City Defacement Awards 2026’ that classify banner offenders under the titles Bhau, Dada and Saheb, depending on the scale of the errant banners. Bhau refers to flex banners put up in a neighbourhood lane; Dada to those put up at multiple junctions; and Saheb to banners spread across the entire city. The portal goes on to announce that entries to the awards are open and that the awards will be announced within 24 hours. {{/usCountry}}

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Nair said that the civic administration is addressing the persistent problem of illegal banners and hoardings across the city in its own Puneri style. “We are going to declare the award for putting up illegal banners as ‘City Defacement Award 2026’,” he said.

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Furthermore, a public notice has been issued by the PMC’s sky sign department on Tuesday; warning against putting up hoardings, banners, flex boards, posters, flags and other advertisements on public or private property without prior permission.

“The public notice issued is to warn of action against illegal hoardings, banners and advertisements; and also an opportunity for people to remove them. However, initially we have not decided to file FIRs,” Nair said.

The civic body has warned of action under the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995; and Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949. Under the defacement law, those who flout norms can face imprisonment of up to three months, a fine of up to ₹2,000, or both.