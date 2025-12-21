Pune’s minimum temperature dips to 8.1°C, season’s second lowest

Cold wave conditions deepened across Pune district on Saturday as temperatures dropped further, with Haveli recording the season’s lowest minimum of 6.9°C. This was the first time this winter that temperatures in the district fell below 7°C. Pune’s minimum temperature was 2.9°C lower than normal, while the maximum remained near normal at 29.5°C. Data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed a widespread drop in night-time temperatures, indicating a strengthening cold spell. (HT)

Data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed a widespread drop in night-time temperatures, indicating a strengthening cold spell. Shivajinagar, the city’s official weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 8.1 degrees Celsius, the tenth instance this December when the mercury dipped to single digits.

Several other locations across the district also reported single-digit minimums: Malin and Pashan recorded 7.3 degrees Celsius each, Baramati 7.6 degrees Celsius, Talegaon 8.3 degrees Celsius, Daund 8.5 degrees Celsius, and Ambegaon 9.8 degrees Celsius.

Speaking about the forecast, S.D. Sanap, senior meteorologist at IMD Pune, said the current cold conditions are likely to persist for the next two to three days, with temperatures remaining on the lower side. Koregaon Park, which typically records higher minimums due to dense urban development and heat retention, also saw a notable drop to around 12 degrees Celsius, highlighting the intensity and spread of the cold spell.

Weather experts attributed the sharp fall in temperatures to clear skies and calm winds, which allow rapid heat loss at night. With chilly nights continuing, residents have been advised to take precautions, particularly during early morning and late-night hours.

Across Maharashtra, the lowest minimum was recorded in Jalgaon at 6°C. Meanwhile, Vidarbha continued to experience cold conditions, with some areas reporting cold-wave-like weather.

Meanwhile, air quality levels across the city showed fluctuations amid the cold conditions, ranging from ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’. On December 20, Pune’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 176, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. A day earlier, air quality had deteriorated to the ‘poor’ category, with AQI levels crossing 200. The highest AQI was recorded at 295 in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Bhumkar Nagar area, followed by Hadapsar at 257.