Search
Sun, Dec 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Pune’s minimum temperature dips to 8.1°C, season’s second lowest

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Published on: Dec 21, 2025 04:58 am IST

Cold wave conditions deepened across Pune district on Saturday as temperatures dropped further, with Haveli recording the season’s lowest minimum of 6.9°C

Cold wave conditions deepened across Pune district on Saturday as temperatures dropped further, with Haveli recording the season’s lowest minimum of 6.9°C. This was the first time this winter that temperatures in the district fell below 7°C. Pune’s minimum temperature was 2.9°C lower than normal, while the maximum remained near normal at 29.5°C.

Data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed a widespread drop in night-time temperatures, indicating a strengthening cold spell. (HT)
Data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed a widespread drop in night-time temperatures, indicating a strengthening cold spell. (HT)

Data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed a widespread drop in night-time temperatures, indicating a strengthening cold spell. Shivajinagar, the city’s official weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 8.1 degrees Celsius, the tenth instance this December when the mercury dipped to single digits.

Several other locations across the district also reported single-digit minimums: Malin and Pashan recorded 7.3 degrees Celsius each, Baramati 7.6 degrees Celsius, Talegaon 8.3 degrees Celsius, Daund 8.5 degrees Celsius, and Ambegaon 9.8 degrees Celsius.

Speaking about the forecast, S.D. Sanap, senior meteorologist at IMD Pune, said the current cold conditions are likely to persist for the next two to three days, with temperatures remaining on the lower side. Koregaon Park, which typically records higher minimums due to dense urban development and heat retention, also saw a notable drop to around 12 degrees Celsius, highlighting the intensity and spread of the cold spell.

Weather experts attributed the sharp fall in temperatures to clear skies and calm winds, which allow rapid heat loss at night. With chilly nights continuing, residents have been advised to take precautions, particularly during early morning and late-night hours.

Across Maharashtra, the lowest minimum was recorded in Jalgaon at 6°C. Meanwhile, Vidarbha continued to experience cold conditions, with some areas reporting cold-wave-like weather.

Meanwhile, air quality levels across the city showed fluctuations amid the cold conditions, ranging from ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’. On December 20, Pune’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 176, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. A day earlier, air quality had deteriorated to the ‘poor’ category, with AQI levels crossing 200. The highest AQI was recorded at 295 in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Bhumkar Nagar area, followed by Hadapsar at 257.

News / Cities / Pune / Pune’s minimum temperature dips to 8.1°C, season’s second lowest
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Cold wave conditions intensified in Pune district, with Haveli reporting a season-low of 6.9°C, marking the first sub-7°C temperature this winter. The India Meteorological Department noted widespread drops in night temperatures, with several areas recording single digits. Experts predict continued chill for the next few days, advising residents to take precautions during cold nights.