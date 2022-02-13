Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune-Shirdi-Nagpur flight from February 18
pune news

Pune-Shirdi-Nagpur flight from February 18

PUNE Travelling to Shirdi Sai Baba will now be more comfortable for Puneties as Air India will begin daily flight operations between Pune-Shirdi-Nagpur from February 18
Air India will begin daily flight operations between Pune-Shirdi-Nagpur from February 18. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 06:04 PM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

PUNE Travelling to Shirdi Sai Baba will now be more comfortable for Puneties as Air India will begin daily flight operations between Pune-Shirdi-Nagpur from February 18.

This will be a newly added route to Shirdi airport which were till now operating flights for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai.

“There was a demand from devotees in Pune and Nagpur to start direct flights to Shirdi. All the required formalities have been completed by the Airport Development Authority and Air India will be providing service,” said Sushilkumar Srivastava, Shirdi Airport Director.

After being shut due to the pandemic, Shirdi airport resumed operations in October 2021. The airport has two flights from Bengaluru and one each from Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad.

“The flight from Pune will halt at Shirdi and then proceed to Nagpur. The return flight from Nagpur will also be on the same day,” said Srivastava.

To make night landing facilities available, IMD visual range installation has been going on at the Shirdi Airport. “Work is going on in full swing and soon we will be able to provide a night landing facility,” said an official from Shirdi Airport.

RELATED STORIES

Sai Baba devotees from the city have welcomed the decision as there are many who visit the temple every week. “I am happy that air travel will make my journey comfortable and due to air connectivity I can also plan my business trip to Nagpur as per convenience. It will save my travelling time,” said Amol Patil, owner of an advertising firm, who is a regular commuter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP