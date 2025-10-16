Rajnath reminds DRDO of Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said India should not just aim to achieve aatmanirbharta in defence but also create a culture that inspires future generations and positions India as a global defence innovation hub. He stressed that aatmanirbharta in defence is “the strongest shield for national security.”

Singh was addressing members of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Defence during a visit to the Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), a premier DRDO laboratory in Pune.

The committee inspected advanced weapon systems developed by the Armament & Combat Engineering Systems (ACE) cluster, including the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Pinaka rocket system, light tank Zorawar, wheeled armoured platform, and the Akash-New Generation missile.

Officials also briefed the committee on emerging technologies under development such as robotics, rail guns, electromagnetic aircraft launch systems, and high-energy propulsion materials.

Singh said that the country cannot always depend on imported technology to safeguard its interests. “Sometimes, countries do not share disruptive technologies due to protectionism. India has challenged these limitations. We have shown that with clear intent and policies, we can become self-reliant in any field,” he said.

Singh lauded DRDO for developing technologies that were earlier imported and for venturing into futuristic products being discussed globally. He said the collaboration between DRDO, public sector enterprises, private industry, start-ups, and academia has created a strong innovation ecosystem in the country. “Emerging technologies not only modernise the armed forces but also create new opportunities for the youth,” he said.