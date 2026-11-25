Repeated arguments over his interactions with other women had strained the relationship between two IT professionals, with tensions escalating over the past few months, police said while investigating the murder of 26-year-old software engineer Komal Dahake in Hinjewadi.

According to police, she frequently questioned him about his interactions with other women. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dahake and her boyfriend, Shubham Kalbande (31), had been in a relationship for three-and-a-half years. According to police, she frequently questioned him about his interactions with other women, checked his mobile phone and objected to his social media activity, including likes and online interactions.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Kalbande found her behaviour irritating, leading to frequent arguments. Police suspect their differences had intensified over the past two to three months, although they continued the relationship. Both families were reportedly aware of the relationship and had agreed to their marriage.

Hinjewadi police said, “During the investigation, it seems that Dahake was very possessive about her accused boyfriend. This was the main reason for their strained relationship. Accused Kalbande was upset with all of these things, and finally, during the arguments, he killed Dahake.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} DCP (Zone 2) Pradeep Jadhav said, “Both the accused and the deceased, Komal Dahake, were in a romantic relationship. However, suspecting that the accused was also involved with another woman, Komal picked up an argument with him. During the altercation, the accused allegedly pushed her against a wall and onto the bed before repeatedly punching her in the face, resulting in her death.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DCP (Zone 2) Pradeep Jadhav said, “Both the accused and the deceased, Komal Dahake, were in a romantic relationship. However, suspecting that the accused was also involved with another woman, Komal picked up an argument with him. During the altercation, the accused allegedly pushed her against a wall and onto the bed before repeatedly punching her in the face, resulting in her death.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The couple had met through social media pages dedicated to job searches around three-and-a-half years ago and subsequently entered into a relationship, police said.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday at Dahake’s paying guest accommodation in Sakhare Vasti, Hinjewadi.

According to the preliminary investigation, an argument broke out around 12.30 am and escalated into physical violence around 3 am. Kalbande assaulted Dahake with punches and kicks, resulting in her death.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He remained at the premises for several hours before calling the police around 6.30 am and requesting an ambulance, claiming that his friend was unresponsive.

Hinjewadi police took Kalbande into custody and arrested him under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder.

​On Tuesday, a court remanded him to police custody until Friday. Dahake’s body was sent for post-mortem examination, and her viscera samples were preserved for further investigation, police said.