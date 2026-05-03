Restaurants mandated to disclose whether using natural or analogue paneer

Days after the Maharashtra government made it mandatory for hotels, restaurants and caterers to disclose whether they are using natural paneer or analogue paneer, confusion persists among consumers as well as those in the food business as to how to distinguish between the two products. According to industry representatives and health experts, the most visible difference is the price, with analogue paneer often selling at nearly half the price of traditional, milk-based paneer. Analogue paneer is generally made using ingredients such as edible oils, starch and milk solids, unlike conventional paneer which is prepared directly from milk. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The matter has gained currency after state food and drug administration minister Narhari Zirwal directed food establishments to clearly mention on menu cards and display boards whether the paneer being served is natural or analogue. The move came after concerns were raised over the increasing use of analogue paneer in the hospitality industry. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vikram Pachpute had also raised the issue in the state assembly, seeking clarity on the widespread use and possible impact of analogue paneer on consumers.

Analogue paneer is generally made using ingredients such as edible oils, starch and milk solids, unlike conventional paneer which is prepared directly from milk. Experts say the lower production cost of analogue paneer has made it increasingly popular among eateries and caterers looking to cut costs.

Dr Ranjeet Ghatge, former secretary of the Indian Medical Association, said that natural, milk-based paneer is nutritionally preferable to processed substitutes. “Animal-based paneer is always better than plant-based paneer. If analogue paneer is being prepared using edible oils and starch, I do not think it is a healthier alternative,” he said.

Cardiologist Dr Sachin Lakade, an office-bearer of the Indian Medical Association, said that paneer remains an important source of protein for vegetarians, but cautioned against excessive consumption of highly processed food products. “Anything natural is generally better than processed food. Since analogue paneer is relatively new in the market, there is limited scientific literature available on its long-term health impact. Without proper studies, it would be premature to make definitive conclusions,” he said.

Ram Khutwal, managing director of Kutwal Foods, which markets dairy products under the ‘Urja’ milk brand, said that the government’s decision will help usher transparency for consumers. “Good quality, milk-based paneer costs more than ₹350 per kg to manufacture while analogue paneer is available starting around ₹150 per kg. This huge price gap explains why it is widely used in the food industry,” he said.

Khutwal added that ordinary consumers often find it difficult to identify the difference because both products can have a similar texture and taste. “If the production cost itself is high, one has to question how paneer can be sold so cheaply. Dairy manufacturers, along with the FDA, will soon launch awareness campaigns to educate consumers about the difference between natural and analogue paneer,” he said.

Hotel owner Sambhaji Bhosale said that even many in the hospitality sector were unaware of the distinction until the issue surfaced recently. “We buy paneer for around ₹400 per kg because we prefer branded and reliable products. But after the recent reports on analogue paneer, I realised that many establishments may be using much cheaper alternatives. Despite being in the industry for years, it is not easy to identify the difference,” he said.

Officials said that the FDA, along with dairy manufacturers and industry associations, is planning awareness drives across the state to educate citizens about analogue paneer, its ingredients and the need for proper disclosure in restaurants and catering businesses.