Ride-hailing platform told to halt illegal bike taxi service in Pune

Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi on Thursday directed ride-hailing app Rapido to stop its unauthorised bike taxi operations in the city by the end of the day. He instructed other private cab aggregators to ensure that auto-rickshaw and cab drivers receive fares in accordance with government-approved rates.

Union representatives alleged that aggregators were charging passengers excessive fares during peak hours while drivers faced losses during non-peak hours because of their pricing mechanisms. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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Dudi issued the directions at a Pune Regional Transport Authority (RTA) meeting following complaints from driver unions about alleged fare violations and Rapido’s operation of bike taxis without the required permit.

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Union representatives alleged that aggregators were charging passengers excessive fares during peak hours while drivers faced losses during non-peak hours because of their pricing mechanisms. They also pointed to FIRs registered over unauthorised bike taxi operations, claiming Rapido continued to operate without the necessary permit.

Dudi directed aggregators to submit complete trip and fare data for the current month by November 10. The RTA will examine the records to verify compliance with government-approved fare structures and take appropriate action if violations are established.

“Government-approved fare regulations must be followed by all app-based aggregators operating in Pune. No company can continue an unauthorised bike taxi service or disregard the prescribed fare structure,” Dudi said.

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{{^usCountry}} Keshav Nana Kshirsagar, president, Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha, demanded that all police stations be informed of the approved meter fares to prevent disputes involving drivers, passengers and aggregator companies. Dudi directed RTA to communicate the prescribed rates to police stations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Keshav Nana Kshirsagar, president, Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha, demanded that all police stations be informed of the approved meter fares to prevent disputes involving drivers, passengers and aggregator companies. Dudi directed RTA to communicate the prescribed rates to police stations. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, auto-rickshaw and cab driver unions from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad warned of an intensified agitation if the companies failed to comply with the directions.

“Financial exploitation of passengers and drivers through violations of government-approved fares will not be tolerated,” Kshirsagar said.