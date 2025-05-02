Rotational water cut in parts of Pune from May 5

By considering the water shortage during the summer, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday announced rotational water cut once a week in Dhyari, Suncity, Vadgaon Budurk, Hingne Sahakarnagar, Dhankawadi, Balajinagar, Ambegaon Pathar, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Katraj and Kondhwa areas. On Tuesday, Suncity, Dhyari, Manikbaug, Vitthalwadi, Samarthnagar, Katraj Rajas Society, State Bank Colony, Kondhwa, Khadi Machine chowk, Sinhagad College and Kolte Patil Society will face water cuts. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The decision will be implemented from Monday, May 5, said officials.

Nandkishor Jagtap, PMC water department head, issued a statement that read, “The areas depend on the Vadgaon water treatment plant would have rotational water cut in a week. Each area would not have water once in a week from coming Monday.”

On Monday, there will be no water supply in Balajinagar, Paware Hospital, Katraj, Utkarshanagar, Gujarwasti, Katraj Talav area, Kondhwa, Shantinagar and Sawant Colony.

On Tuesday, Suncity, Dhyari, Manikbaug, Vitthalwadi, Samarthnagar, Katraj Rajas Society, State Bank Colony, Kondhwa, Khadi Machine chowk, Sinhagad College and Kolte Patil Society will face water cuts.

Vadgaon Hingne, Peruchi Baug, Anand Nagar, Santosh Hall, Anand Vihar, Katraj and Amba Mata temple area will not get water supply on Wednesday.

On Thursday, there will be a water cut in Dhankawadi, Taljai Pathar, Rajmudra Society, Akshaynagar, Savarkar Nagar, Green Park, Sukhsagar Nagar and Nilaya Society areas.

On Friday, there will be no water supply in Ambegaon Pathar, Maharana Pratap Chowk, Dattanagar, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Jadhavnagar, Kondwa, Hill View Society, Kapilnagar, Agam Temple, Jambhulwadi Raod, Wonder City.

On Saturday, Rajiv Gandhi vasahat, Zambre Vasti, Ajmera Park, Kakade Vasti, Katraj, Kondhwa area, Mahaveer Nagar will face water cut.

There will be no water supply in the Kondhwa area on Sundays, said officials.