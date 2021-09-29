RSS’ Muslim wing opposes protest against arrest of UP cleric

PUNE A day after the Kul Jamaat E Tanzeem, an umbrella organisation of 22 Muslim outfits announced its plan to hold a protest in front of the District Collectorate to condemn the arrest of cleric Maulana Kalimuddin Siddiqui, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) Pune, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Svayam Sevak Sangh (RSS), stated that the organisation opposes the “conversion of non-Muslims”.

MRM state president and BJP spokesperson Ali Daruwala on Tuesday evening said, “We had sought police permission to protest against the Kul Jamaat Tanzeem but it has been denied. So we will take up the issue by organising a media conference. We strongly oppose the conversion of non-Muslims and at the same time oppose the stand taken by the 22 Muslim organisations in favour of the accused. We condemn and oppose individuals working against national interest s because for us, the nation comes first.”

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui who runs Jamia Imam Waliullah trust was arrested in Meerut by the Uttar Pradesh anti-terrorist squad (ATS) on September 22. The ATS on Sunday arrested three more associates of Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, identified as Kunal Chaudhary, Mohammad Hafiz Idris and Mohammad Salim on charges of allegedly running a religious conversion syndicate across the country.

Kul Jamaat Tanzeem co-ordinator Zahid Shaikh claimed that the religious scholar was deliberately targeted by the ATS. Meanwhile, the Bund Garden police has issued a notice directing the Kul Jamaat Tanzeem not to hold any protest in the wake of Covid 19 restrictions.

The Bund Garden and Kondhwa police held a meeting with Kul Jamaat Members on Tuesday evening. Convenor Zahid Shaikh said, “Police have denied us permission and instead asked us to submit a memorandum to the district collector.”