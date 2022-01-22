Sangeet Natak loses its star singer Keerti Shiledar

PUNE Veteran singer and Sangeet Natak (musical drama) actor Keerti Shiledar (69) died due to a brief illness at a private hospital in Pune, early Saturday morning. She was undergoing dialysis treatment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to her close associate Varsha Joglekar, “She had breathing issues in the morning and was shifted to a hospital where she breathed her last.”

Daughter of famous singer duo Jayaram and Jaimala Shiledar, Keerti has given valuable contribution to Marathi theatre and was part of keeping the tradition of Sangeet Natak alive by her family-run Marathi Rangabhoomi Sanstha.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar condoled the death of Shiledar. “With Keerti Shiledar’s passing away, the Sangeet Natak has lost of its crucial link which connected various generations,” said Thackeray in his message. She was also the president of 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Sammelan in 2018 and was pivotal in keeping the torch for Sangeet Natak alive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She received her training in Hindustani classical vocals by actor and musician Nilkanth Abhyankar. She is survived by her elder sister Deepti Bhogle.

She first stepped on the stage at the age of 10 and her lyrical voice mesmerised the audience. Her rendition of ‘Khara to Prema’ from the musical Sangeet Maanapaman is popular. She has acted in “Sangeet Swarsamradni”, “Sangeet Kanhopatra”, “Yayati Aani Devyani”, “Sanshay Kallol”, “Swaymvar”, “Sangeet Saubhadra”, “Mrutchha Katik” and “Mandodari” to name a few.

Keerti recently directed “Sangeet Sabhadra” for Doordarshan which was telecasted on January 14, 2022. She directed shooting for the programme in September 2021.