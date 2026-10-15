Savarkar defamation case: Satyaki alleges surveillance, harassment

Satyaki Savarkar, the complainant in the criminal defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged defamatory remarks about freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, alleged that questions about his personal life during cross-examination left him feeling followed and under surveillance.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Representative Photo)

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In an application filed before the special MP/MLA court in Pune through his advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, Satyaki Savarkar objected to questions allegedly asked by Gandhi’s advocate, Milind Pawar, about his movements, attendance at public programmes and participation in organisational activities. He claimed the questions caused mental distress and affected his sense of security and right to privacy.

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The complainant, grandson of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, also objected to the duration of the cross-examination, which he said continued for nearly 10 months without a definite timeline for completion. He argued that questions about his daily routine and public engagements were unrelated to the issues before the court and prolonged the proceedings.

During Wednesday’s hearing before judge Amol Shriram Shinde, the cross-examination covered the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, including whether certain individuals had prior knowledge of it and a programme organised in Pune after those convicted in the case were released from prison.

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{{^usCountry}} The programme, held at Udyan Prasad Mangal Karyalaya, was presided over by G V Ketkar, grandson of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak. Questions referred to Ketkar’s presidential address, in which he is said to have stated that they knew six months in advance that Gandhi would be assassinated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The programme, held at Udyan Prasad Mangal Karyalaya, was presided over by G V Ketkar, grandson of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak. Questions referred to Ketkar’s presidential address, in which he is said to have stated that they knew six months in advance that Gandhi would be assassinated. {{/usCountry}}

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The Kapoor Commission, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Jivanlal Kapoor, also featured in the questioning. Satyaki Savarkar acknowledged that the commission had been constituted but said he was unaware of the precise circumstances and reasons for its establishment.

The cross-examination also touched on allegations that Sindhu Godse, Satyaki Savarkar’s grandmother, knew about Gandhi’s assassination 15 days before it took place. The commission’s report and findings were submitted to the court during Wednesday’s proceedings.

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The cross-examination was adjourned after the time allotted for the day’s proceedings expired. The next hearing is scheduled for October 28. Advocates Dnyaneshwari Jadhav and Suyog Gaikwad are assisting in the case.