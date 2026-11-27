Pune: Pune will set aside an hour for books on December 3, as citizens across the city are encouraged to participate in a citywide reading initiative titled ‘Shantata... Punekar Vachat Aahet’ (Silence... Punekars are reading). From 11 am to noon, people will be encouraged to read a book of their choice wherever they are, with photographs of their participation to be uploaded online.

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The initiative is part of the Pune Book Festival, which will be held from December 12 to 20 at the Fergusson College grounds. The organisers are looking to extend the event beyond the exhibition venue and take the reading movement to schools, colleges, workplaces and neighbourhoods across the city.

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Rajesh Pande, chief organiser of the Pune Book Festival, said, “This year, we have 1,100 stalls, and our effort is to take the reading movement to every household. We appeal to citizens to read a book of their choice between 11 am and noon on December 3 and upload a photograph of themselves reading.”

The initiative is being supported by the state higher and technical education department, Pune district administration, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Savitribai Phule Pune University.

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