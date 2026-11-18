Pune: The Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), part of the Taj Group, to develop a five-star hotel at Shirdi International Airport, in the presence of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at Mantralaya in Mumbai.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The proposed hotel will come up on a 3.7-acre plot within the airport premises.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Fadnavis said, “The upcoming hotel will add a new dimension to Shirdi’s tourism landscape while creating employment opportunities and giving a further boost to the region’s economic growth and development.”

Minister Ganesh Naik, minister of state Ashish Jaiswal, MADC managing director Deepak Kapoor and IHCL executive vice-president Suma Venkatesh were present at the ceremony.