Shiv Sena leader Dhangekar gives call to remove Gyanesh Kumar

Shiv Sena leader and former Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar on Monday called for the removal of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying the government should not insist on retaining an individual in office if his functioning is repeatedly damaging its image and eroding public confidence.

Dhangekar’s remarks are significant as the Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde is BJP’s ally. (HT)

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Dhangekar’s remarks are significant as the Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, is an ally of the BJP in both the state and the Centre, and the BJP has backed Kumar after opposition parties sought his resignation over SIR.

Shinde on his part has criticised opposition parties for seeking Kumar’s resignation saying “Every wrongdoing will be probed”.

In a post on X, Dhangekar said, “If the functioning of an individual repeatedly tarnishes the image of the government and continuously creates suspicion in the minds of citizens about the manner in which he works, the government needs to take serious note of it.”

Without naming any controversy or incident, Dhangekar said the government should respect public sentiment if removing an individual from office would restore administrative calm, strengthen public confidence and create a positive atmosphere.

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{{^usCountry}} Dhangekar has previously been openly critical of BJP leaders in Pune, including state cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil and Union minister Murlidhar Mohol. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhangekar has previously been openly critical of BJP leaders in Pune, including state cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil and Union minister Murlidhar Mohol. {{/usCountry}}

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Dhangekar, who represented Kasba Peth, has also been in direct electoral competition with the BJP in the constituency. BJP’s Hemant Rasane defeated him in the 2021 and 2024 elections. His latest remarks, however, come at a time when the BJP and Shiv Sena are partners in the ruling alliance and the Sena has not officially opposed Kumar.