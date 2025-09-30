Single-screen theatres in Maha face existential crisis

Maharashtra’s once-thriving single-screen cinema culture is now facing an existential crisis. The number of operational single-screen theatres has fallen from over 1,200 just a few decades ago to only about 250 to 300 today. The decline has been particularly prominent in the last one to two years with nearly 800 to 900 theatres shutting down due to financial losses, competition from multiplexes and OTT platforms, and operational costs. These theatres have been burdened by a complex web of expenses such as entertainment tax, electricity and water charges, and compliance with stringent regulations. In addition, lack of provisions for licence transfer has discouraged the younger generation from continuing this family-run business, leading to widespread closure. These single-screen theatres, once integral to the city’s cultural and cinematic identity, now stand abandoned or repurposed, marking the silent disappearance of an integral component of Maharashtra’s cultural legacy. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The crisis is especially evident in cities like Pune, where iconic theatres such as Prabhat (later renamed Kibe Laxmi), Nilayam, and Laxminarayan theatres have shut down in recent years. These single-screen theatres, once integral to the city’s cultural and cinematic identity, now stand abandoned or repurposed, marking the silent disappearance of an integral component of Maharashtra’s cultural legacy.

So much so that the cultural wing of the Nationalist Congress Party/NCP (Ajit Pawar) took to the streets to draw attention to the situation. State president of the cultural wing, Babasaheb Patil and other activists staged a peaceful protest in front of closed single-screen theatres, holding placards and urging the public and authorities for a change in policy and support for such theatres.

Nitin Datar, president, Single Screen and Cinema Owners’ Association, voiced a heartfelt appeal to the state government. “We are not asking for charity. We are asking for our legacy to be preserved. Theatres are cultural institutions. Right now, the operating cost of a single-screen theatre is unsustainable. Entertainment tax, electricity bills, water charges, compliance costs, and fire safety norms make it impossible to survive. Our youth are unwilling to take over because licence transfers are not allowed easily. Unless the government provides a proper policy, offers tax relief, and simplifies the licencing process, Maharashtra will lose all its single screens within the next five years. This is not just about cinema; it is about culture and employment,” Datar said.

In response to growing concerns, state cultural minister Ashish Shelar last month met a delegation of the cultural wing of the NCP (Ajit Pawar) comprising leaders such as Babasaheb Patil, Swati Mhase-Patil from Film City, Datar, and other industry veterans. The delegation’s key demands included formation of a committee to study operational and financial challenges faced by single-screen theatres, policy to classify Marathi films for A-grade subsidies if screened in such venues, and reforms to simplify permissions and the licencing process. The discussion also covered broader issues concerning the Marathi film industry including a renewed push to allocate 127 acres of land in Mundegaon, Nashik, for the long-pending Nashik Film City project; establishment of an economic development board in memory of folk artist Vitabai Narayangaonkar; and a proposal to automatically assign A-grade classification to Marathi films sent to national and international festivals.

Shelar assured the delegation that the government is serious about addressing these concerns. He said, “We have received suggestions from theatre owners and cultural organisations. I understand the crisis facing single-screen cinemas. Within the next two months, a comprehensive decision will be taken after consultations with all departments involved. The government is committed to safeguarding Marathi cinema and its cultural infrastructure.”

Babasaheb Patil stressed that just as previous governments had stood firmly behind Maharashtra’s cooperative banks and educational institutions since Yashwantrao Chavan’s tenure, the current government must now stand firm behind the Marathi film industry. “Such committed support could transform the current crisis into an opportunity for revival,” Babasaheb Patil said.