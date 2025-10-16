Solapur gets direct air link to Mumbai after years of waiting

After years of anticipation, the Mumbai–Solapur air service officially began on Wednesday, inaugurated by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at Solapur Airport. This new service is expected to boost the region’s economic and industrial development, creating jobs and improving connectivity between Solapur, Mumbai, and international markets. The chief minister emphasised Solapur’s growing industrial base and the necessity of a functional airport for regional expansion. (HT)

Fadnavis called the launch historic for Solapur. “This day marks a significant milestone for the city and its citizens. After overcoming many challenges, direct air connectivity between Solapur and Mumbai is now a reality. Air service is crucial for a city’s growth, industries, and employment generation. Solapur is now better integrated into the global economy,” he said.

“With increasing exports and global engagement, an operational airport is essential. The new service ensures Solapur can compete with other emerging cities in Maharashtra,” Fadnavis added.

He also highlighted the cultural and tourism importance of Solapur, home to major pilgrimage sites such as the Vitthal-Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur and the Siddheshwar Temple in Solapur.

“This new air service will make it easier for pilgrims and tourists to visit these sacred sites,” Fadnavis said.

The chief minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Udaan’ (RCS) scheme for making regional air connectivity affordable. “The UDAN scheme has made this route sustainable. Connecting Solapur to Mumbai links it to the entire world,” he noted.

Fadnavis further announced that plans to establish an IT Park in Solapur, previously delayed due to a lack of air service, would now be fast-tracked. “With air connectivity in place, we will move ahead with the IT Park project, creating new jobs and opportunities for local youth,” he declared.

Local residents also expressed optimism. Sneha Patil, an entrepreneur in Solapur’s textile sector, said, “This flight will save us a lot of travel time, boosting local businesses and exporters.”

Rahul Jadhav, a software engineer, added, “The service will help professionals stay connected with families and attract new industries.”