The Solapur Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus stand is getting a makeover following a surprise inspection by state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik earlier this month, during which he flagged poor cleanliness and inadequate passenger facilities.

The administration is also working to improve the overall surroundings beyond basic cleanliness measures. (HT FILE) more less

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Acting on his observations, the local MSRTC administration has initiated improvement and beautification work to enhance the bus stand’s appearance and passenger experience.

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As part of the initiative, walls are being adorned with paintings depicting Solapur’s historical, cultural and heritage legacy. The aim is to make the premises more welcoming while familiarising passengers and visitors with the city’s identity. The administration is also working to improve the overall surroundings beyond basic cleanliness measures.

Appreciating the efforts of local MSRTC employees, Sarnaik said, “Their willingness to translate instructions into action was commendable. The transformation of the Solapur bus stand demonstrated that positive change was possible with determination and a proactive approach,” expressing hope that the initiative would inspire other MSRTC bus stands across Maharashtra.