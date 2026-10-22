Solapur police crack down on sand mafia; 51 smugglers detained over two years

Cracking down on the sand mafia, the Solapur district police have detained 51 sand smugglers and habitual offenders in Yerawada central prison under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act over the past two years from September 2024 to September 2026. The move targets illegal sand extraction and sale, particularly in areas where no sand auctions have been carried out; and use of proceeds from the trade to finance criminal activities.

The police have also externed 45 criminal gangs comprising 175 members for offences including theft, attempted robbery and attempted murder; with action against 30 more gangs planned. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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The crackdown follows incidents wherein sand smugglers allegedly rammed vehicles into government officials and attacked police personnel. Solapur superintendent of police Atul Kulkarni said that the police have compiled detailed records of habitual offenders and are using stringent preventive measures to curb the illegal trade. Proposals for action against 11 more habitual offenders, particularly sand smugglers, have been sent to the district collector. The police have also externed 45 criminal gangs comprising 175 members for offences including theft, attempted robbery and attempted murder; with action against 30 more gangs planned. Among the gangs targeted are those of Pankaj Kolekar, linked to sand smuggling; and other groups associated with criminal offences.

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“We have maintained detailed records of habitual offenders, particularly those involved in illegal sand extraction and sale, and are taking stringent action against them. Over the past two years, we have detained 51 sand smugglers and other habitual offenders under the MPDA Act and sent them to Yerawada central prison. We have also forwarded proposals for action against 11 more offenders to the district collector. Our objective is to prevent these individuals from continuing their illegal activities and using the proceeds to fund other crimes,” Kulkarni said.

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{{^usCountry}} Those detained under the MPDA Act include Mahesh Shinde, Suraj Shinde, Ajinkya alias Bablu Rokade and Akshay Rokade from Pandharpur; Pappu Ingole, Sachin Ananda Kedar and Rohit Kadlaskar from Sangola; Pintu Patil from Akkalkot; Annasaheb Patil and Swapnil Kamble from Madha; and Sharad Koli from Mohol. The police have also detained Dattatraya Jadhav of Pandharpur, accused of milk adulteration that endangered public health; and Somnath alias Bapu Bhosale of Mohol. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those detained under the MPDA Act include Mahesh Shinde, Suraj Shinde, Ajinkya alias Bablu Rokade and Akshay Rokade from Pandharpur; Pappu Ingole, Sachin Ananda Kedar and Rohit Kadlaskar from Sangola; Pintu Patil from Akkalkot; Annasaheb Patil and Swapnil Kamble from Madha; and Sharad Koli from Mohol. The police have also detained Dattatraya Jadhav of Pandharpur, accused of milk adulteration that endangered public health; and Somnath alias Bapu Bhosale of Mohol. {{/usCountry}}

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“In a wider campaign against organised crime, we have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against three gangs. These include a group allegedly led by Fayaz Sheikh, accused of operating an MD drug manufacturing unit in an industrial area; along with 17 members of the gang. Action has also been initiated against the gang associated with self-styled godman Manohar Bhosale in Karmala, with further investigation underway,” Kulkarni said.

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