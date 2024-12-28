Southern Command to conduct ‘Know your Army Mela’

The Indian Army has organised ‘Know Your Army Mela 2025’, a three-day event aimed at showcasing the strength, technological advancements and indigenous capabilities of the Armed Forces between January 3 and 5, 2025 at Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC). A dedicated section showcasing 25 vendors contributing to Atmnirbhar Bharat, highlighting indigenous equipment production will be set up for the visitors along with an immersive photo exhibition displaying the capabilities of armed forces. (HT PHOTO)

According to the Southern Command, the event reflects the Indian army’s commitment to fostering stronger connections with citizens while celebrating its transformative journey.

The exhibition will feature a range of military equipment and technologies, offering visitors a unique glimpse into the operational capabilities of the Indian army. The exhibition and display section will showcase Infantry and Special Forces equipment, such as K-9 Vajra, 155 MM BOFORS, PINAKA and SMERCH, T-90 and BMP-II tanks by mechanised forces, Air Defence systems, including L-7-, ZU-23, Akash and the upgraded Schilka and Swarm drones and other newly inducted vehicles, demonstrating advancements in protection and mobility.

There will be a dynamic display of one hour consisting of martial music, martial arts, an army dog show, a horse show, and traditional performances on all days.

Comprehensive arrangements have been made to ensure convenient access and smooth parking for visitors at the racecourse venue near the parade ground entrance for school and college buses.