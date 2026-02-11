Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Tuesday posthumously conferred the Jeevan Sadhana Gaurav Award (Lifetime Achievement Award) on former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, recognising his contribution to public life and his role in facilitating key institutions in the city, including the Pune International Centre (PIC). SPPU posthumously honours Ajit Pawar with lifetime achievement award

The award was presented during the university’s 77th Foundation Day celebrations. Eminent scientist Raghunath Mashelkar, who spoke on the occasion, said the idea of the Pune International Centre could take shape because of Ajit Pawar’s vision and prompt decision-making. He recalled that the project had remained stalled for years under successive governments before Pawar intervened. “He immediately grasped the importance of an international platform for policy dialogue and ideas, and ensured swift cabinet approval for land allocation,” Mashelkar said, adding that Pawar was clear that the centre should meet global standards.

The function was held at the Swarajya Rakshak Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Auditorium on the university campus, with vce-chancellor Suresh Gosavi presiding it.

Along with Ajit Pawar, SPPU also honoured Padma Shri Ashok Khade for his contribution to trade and industry, Appasaheb Dadaba Rajale for strengthening the cooperative movement, educationist Prof Pandit Vidyasagar for his lifelong service to education, and renowned classical dancer Shama Bhate for her contribution to the arts.

Addressing the gathering, Mashelkar urged young people to take the lead in building a developed India well before 2047. He said service, creativity, dedication and sensitivity must form the foundation of national progress.

Accepting the award, Prof Vidyasagar highlighted challenges faced by state universities, including faculty shortages, limited funding and rising competition from private institutions, and sought support to safeguard the quality of public higher education. Shama Bhate stressed the need for greater inclusivity in arts education and suggested the creation of a comprehensive dance complex within universities.

In the afternoon session, the university also presented Yuva Gaurav Awards and honoured colleges, institutions and individuals for excellence in academics, research, sports, arts and social work.