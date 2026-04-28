State orders pre-monsoon school safety checks by May 15

Pune: The Maharashtra primary education council on Monday directed all local self-government bodies to complete the mandatory pre-monsoon inspection of school infrastructure by May 15. Maharashtra primary education council on Monday directed all local self-government bodies to complete the mandatory pre-monsoon inspection of school infrastructure by May 15. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the state project coordinator, the audit, to be completed before the onset of rains, will include a detailed structural assessment of school buildings, classrooms, kitchens, and sanitation facilities.

Following the inspection, a comprehensive report must be prepared. The works should be prioritised, approved, and executed promptly once funds are allocated.

The directive outlines 27 inspection points. These include repairing cracks in walls, undertaking waterproofing work, filling potholes within school premises, ensuring the structural safety of boundary walls and main gates.

Authorities have been asked to demolish dangerous structures.