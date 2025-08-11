State to bring all diagnostic labs under health dept’s purview

In a major step towards improving quality and safety in medical testing, the state government has decided to bring all diagnostic laboratories under the supervision of the Public Health department. A Government Resolution (GR) in this regard is expected to be issued soon, said health department officials. According to Maharashtra Association of Pathologist and Microbiologist (MAPM), there are over 15k laboratories in the state and over 60% of these are being run illegally by unqualified people. The majority of the labs are in major cities like Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Kolhapur. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Health minister Prakash Abitkar informed that as per the new rules, the Public Health department will handle the registration of all diagnostic labs across the state. “The health department will also check the quality and specifications, and accuracy of testing instruments. It will also verify whether proper testing procedures are followed, and ensure that lab staff have the required educational qualifications,” he said.

The new government rule aims to plug these loopholes, with the health minister saying that the detailed records of all tests conducted by these labs have to be submitted to the health department. “Regular and surprise inspections and monitoring of these labs will be carried out to make sure that standards are met and patient safety is followed. The move will help ensure that people get reliable test results and better healthcare services,” he said.

The issue of unregulated laboratories was also discussed in July 2024, during the Assembly sessions. At that time, minister Uday Samant stated that stringent provisions will be incorporated and introduced in the law for monitoring and taking action against bogus labs. He had even announced that a criminal case would be registered against individuals opening such labs. However, no action was taken on the ground despite the announcement, claimed MAPM.

Appreciating the latest decision of the government, Dr Sandeep Yadav, president of MAPM, said that the government can now take action against unqualified people running bogus labs as per the provisions of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act 1961. “It’s the responsibility of the health department to take action against illegal diagnostic labs. However, despite repeated requests by our association and past announcements by the state, there has been no enforcement of rules or any action initiated against such bogus labs,” he said.