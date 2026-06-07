Storm damage affects 1 lakh acres across Maharashtra

Agriculture minister Dattatray Bharne and deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar visited rain- and hail-affected areas across Maharashtra to review extensive crop damage and meet farmers, as unseasonal rains on Thursday and Friday impacted nearly one lakh acres of farmland across the state. Agriculture minister Dattatray Bharne and deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar visited rain- and hail-affected areas across Maharashtra. (HT PHOTO)

On Saturday, Bharne visited several affected villages in Indapur taluka, including Vadapuri, Surawad, Ganeshwadi, Bawda, Tanu, Pimpri Budruk and Lakhewadi, where he interacted with farmers and reviewed crop losses. He was accompanied by district superintendent agriculture officer Sanjay Kachole, tehsildar Jeevan Bansode and taluka agriculture officer Deepak Gargade.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar visited Malwadi village in the Baramati constituency to assess the damage caused by the storm, unseasonal rain, and hail. She inspected affected crops, interacted with farmers and assured them of government support.

Pawar directed the administration to conduct immediate panchanamas and said the state government would ensure timely assistance to affected farmers. She also sought to reassure farmers that the government stood firmly behind them during the crisis.

Bharane said district administrations have been directed to carry out immediate damage assessments (panchanamas) so that compensation can be provided to affected farmers at the earliest. “As soon as reports are received, assistance will be extended without delay,” he said.

Bharane said the extreme weather linked to climate change had caused significant losses to farmers and instructed officials to ensure that no affected farmer is left out of the damage assessment process. He also directed the agriculture department to facilitate benefits under various government schemes for those impacted.

Bharane added that the state cabinet, under the leadership of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, had recently approved the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar farm loan waiver scheme, which is expected to benefit lakhs of farmers across Maharashtra. He said the government was also working on measures to prevent farmers from falling into debt in the future.