Sule, MVA MLAs protest against Ajit Pawar  

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 26, 2024 06:30 AM IST

Apart from Sule, three MLAs from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties were present during the protests

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule led agitations at the District collector office on Wednesday, seeking funds after the District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC) meeting called by deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar.  

Instead of directly targeting Ajit Pawar, Sule denounced the whole Maha Yuti government in the state, claiming that it is under pressure from the central government.  (HT FILE)
Apart from Sule, three MLAs from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties were present during the protests. 

Sule led the agitation at the Collector’s office, saying, “It is really sad that this administration is not working according to the constitution and making a distinction between ruling and opposition party MLAs. Recently, Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar allotted funding to the District Planning Development Committee (DPDC) and just for ruling party MLAs.” 

Sule questioned: “If the BJP leader Nitin Gadkari can allot the funds for all party leaders, then why other leaders from Maha Yuti did not do the same?” 

Instead of directly targeting Ajit Pawar, Sule denounced the whole Maha Yuti government in the state, claiming that it is under pressure from the central government.   

