TB-HIV co-infection in state at 96% in 2021
PUNE In the year 2020, the percentage of TB and HIV co-infection was reported to be as high as 95%. In 2021, it rose to 96% and has been rising year-on-year in the state. Those with HIV have a compromised immunity which makes them even more susceptible to TB. Tuberculosis is a serious health threat, especially for people living with HIV. People living with HIV are more likely than others to contract TB.
As per the state health department, the state in 2021 reported over 1.96 lakh TB patients out of which 1.90 lakh (96%) were reported to have human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). In 2020, 95% of TB patients were reported to have HIV. About five years ago, this number stood at 67% while in 2019, it stood at 58% which was the lowest in the last five years. HIV weakens the immune system, increasing the risk of TB in people with HIV. Infection with both HIV and TB is called HIV/TB co-infection. Untreated latent TB infection is more likely to advance to TB disease in people with HIV than in people without HIV. Latent TB is when the person is asymptomatic but is likely to spread the infection to others and with HIV, is likely to get infected with TB, MDR or even XDR.
Dr Madhav Kankavale, Pune civil surgeon at Aundh district chest hospital, said, “Those with HIV are more likely to be infected with TB bacteria and this will further weaken their immune system. With such compromised immunity, the patient’s treatment is prolonged even further. India is the highest contributor of TB in the world and with such co-morbidities among TB patents, the death rate due to the co-infection could go even higher.”
More explosives, time may be needed: Experts after Supertech towers test blasts
Ahead of the next month's demolition of Supertech's twin towers in Noida, test blasts were carried out on Sunday afternoon. But experts said the amount of explosives needed for razing the nearly 100-metre-tall structures is expected to go up. The demolition of the Apex and Ceyane towers is scheduled for May 22. The test blasts were conducted in the presence of representatives of Central Building Research Institute, Noida Authority, Supertech, Edifice Engineering, and Jet Demolitions.
Decentralisation of some medical services can work better for patients: Doctors
Doctors said that such a centre can also handle any emergency, if any, and can stay connected to higher centres. “All district hospitals are equipped to handle an emergency. The patient can come for follow up as advised by the doctor at a higher centre while for chemotherapy they can get in their home town,” said Dr Padharkar. Many eminent doctors, including Dr Apul Goel and Dr Madhup Rastogi, participated in the panel discussions.
UPSRTC plans ‘rural metro bus service’ to connect all villages
The UP State Road Transport Corporation has prepared a blueprint to provide transport connectivity to all the remaining unserved villages in the state by introducing what is named 'rural metro bus service' within the next year, officials dealing with the issue revealed. The corporation, the UPRTC further said, was also gearing up to start operating affordable inter-district air-conditioned buses linking all districts with Lucknow and Delhi in the next six months.
New architecture replacing old Mughal style in mosques in Prayagraj
New Arabic style architecture is now more visible in the newly constructed as well as renovated mosques in Prayagraj and its adjoining cities. The new architecture has replaced the old Mughal and Indo-Islamic architecture that has been used for centuries for building mosques in India and was quite popular among the masses. The mosques constructed after the Mughal era and also those constructed barely a few decades back were according to old architecture and design.
Caught without a helmet? Spend two-hours at police station and get earful from ghost
If caught without a helmet, the rider will not only pay a fine and have their licence suspended for three months but also be subjected to watching two-hour awareness videos in which a 'ghost' will educate the violator on the consequences of helmetless riding. The awareness videos contain skits that are intended to make the rider realise that wearing a helmet can save their life.
