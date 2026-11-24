A 26-year-old female software engineer was allegedly murdered by her 31-year-old techie friend following an argument at her paying guest (PG) accommodation in Hinjewadi in the early hours of Monday.

The argument subsequently turned physical, with Kalbande allegedly assaulting Dahake with his hands. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC) more less

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The deceased has been identified as Komal Dahake, a native of Wardha, while the accused, Shubham Kalbande, is a native of Parbhani district. Both worked in two top IT companies in Pune, and had reportedly known each other for the past three-and-a-half years.

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The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested the accused and booked him for murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“Both the victim and the accused are IT professionals and working in two different multinational companies,” said Vinoy Kumar Choubey, commissioner of police, Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Preliminary investigations indicate the incident occurred around 3 am on Monday following an argument between the duo at the PG accommodation. The two were reportedly out for dinner on Sunday night, accompanied by Dahake’s friends. On returning to the PG accommodation, Dahake and Kalbande allegedly slipped into a disagreement, following which her friends left them to their own devices.

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{{^usCountry}} The argument subsequently turned physical, with Kalbande allegedly assaulting Dahake with his hands. Police said no weapon was used in the incident. Later in the morning, seeing his unresponsive friend Kalbande allegedly called an ambulance to rush her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The argument subsequently turned physical, with Kalbande allegedly assaulting Dahake with his hands. Police said no weapon was used in the incident. Later in the morning, seeing his unresponsive friend Kalbande allegedly called an ambulance to rush her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. {{/usCountry}}

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He subsequently called the Hinjewadi police, who initially detained Kalbande for questioning. However, during the investigation, he allegedly admitted to his involvement in the incident, following which he was arrested.

Deputy commissioner of police (Zone 2) Pradeep Jadhav said preliminary findings suggested that a dispute between them preceded the incident.

“An argument broke out between them which may have turned into physical assault, in which the victim died. The exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem report,” Jadhav said.

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Police found swelling around Komal’s eyes and on other parts of her body.

A senior police officer requesting anonymity said, “The couple knew each other and would often meet. The victim was suspicious of Kalbande and his character, following which an argument broke out between them on the same issue, which later took a serious turn.”

Investigators are examining statements from the roommate and the circumstances surrounding the incident.