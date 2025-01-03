Teen beaten to death by family of girl over love affair; 3 held

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by the family members of the girl he was in a relationship with which her family strongly opposed. The murder was reported from Gorevasti in the Wagheshwar Nagar area of Wagholi at around 2 am on Thursday. The boy sustained severe injuries and was declared dead at a local hospital, police said.(Getty Images)

According to officials, the violent incident unfolded when the deceased teenager who had a past criminal case against him was confronted by the girl’s father and brothers outside their house.

Eyewitnesses stated that the family had been holding a grudge against the boy, reportedly due to his past conversations with the girl and his intimidating behaviour towards her family.

The confrontation escalated when the girl’s father, Laxman Petkar, 60, and her brothers, Nitin Petkar, 31, and Sudhir Petkar, 32, allegedly attacked the boy with iron rods, stones, and physical blows.

Following the incident, the deceased’s father lodged an FIR against the accused.

DCP (Zone IV) Himant Jadhav confirmed that a murder case has been registered, and all three accused have been taken into custody.

“The accused were opposed to the victim’s relationship with the girl and took the extreme step,” Jadhav said.

“The minor had been out of town for three months after his father counselled him regarding the ongoing conflict with the girl’s family. However, upon his return, he reportedly set a two-wheeler belonging to the girl’s family on fire,” added Jadhav.

Jadhav added that the deceased had a criminal record, with a prior case already lodged against him.

A case regarding the incident has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 101 (murder).