TET exam manipulation: Former commissioner of MSCE arrested by Pune police

The former commissioner of Maharashtra state council of examination (MSCE) was arrested by the Pune police cyber crime cell in the case of Teacher’s eligibility test (TET) result manipulation case late on Monday night, officials said.

Identified as Sukhdev Dere, the accused served as the commissioner of MSCE before Tukaram Supe took over in 2017.

Supe is also in police custody in the case. After arresting Supe last week, police have recovered gold and cash from him worth ₹2.5 crore.

Dere had faced departmental inquiry and action in 2016 when he served as the regional head in Aurangabad. He allegedly appointed school teachers without following due procedure.

He was arrested along with former director of GA Software Private Limited company Ashwin Kumar. The current director of the company, Piyush Deshmukh, is also in police custody in the case.

The cyber police have registered three separate cases of malpractices in three examinations held by the state department - health department, Maharashtra Housing & Area Development Authority (MHADA), and TET.

The links of MHADA paper leak were found from accused in health department paper leak case, and the accused in TET exam were found from information extracted during in the investigation of MHADA case accused.

So far, a total of 24 people have been arrested in the three cases.