Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / TET exam manipulation: Former commissioner of MSCE arrested by Pune police
pune news

TET exam manipulation: Former commissioner of MSCE arrested by Pune police

The former commissioner of Maharashtra state council of examination (MSCE) was arrested by the Pune police cyber crime cell in the case of Teacher’s eligibility test (TET) result manipulation case late on Monday night, officials said
The former commissioner of Maharashtra state council of examination (MSCE) was arrested by the Pune police cyber crime cell in the case of Teacher’s eligibility test (TET) result manipulation case late on Monday night (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 04:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The former commissioner of Maharashtra state council of examination (MSCE) was arrested by the Pune police cyber crime cell in the case of Teacher’s eligibility test (TET) result manipulation case late on Monday night, officials said.

Identified as Sukhdev Dere, the accused served as the commissioner of MSCE before Tukaram Supe took over in 2017.

Supe is also in police custody in the case. After arresting Supe last week, police have recovered gold and cash from him worth 2.5 crore.

Dere had faced departmental inquiry and action in 2016 when he served as the regional head in Aurangabad. He allegedly appointed school teachers without following due procedure.

He was arrested along with former director of GA Software Private Limited company Ashwin Kumar. The current director of the company, Piyush Deshmukh, is also in police custody in the case.

The cyber police have registered three separate cases of malpractices in three examinations held by the state department - health department, Maharashtra Housing & Area Development Authority (MHADA), and TET.

RELATED STORIES

The links of MHADA paper leak were found from accused in health department paper leak case, and the accused in TET exam were found from information extracted during in the investigation of MHADA case accused.

So far, a total of 24 people have been arrested in the three cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
National Mathematics Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP