The definition of theatre plays is different for me: Waman Kendre

“I don’t think theatre plays are just for entertainment. Humour is definitely an important aspect, but the definition of theatre plays is different for me,” asserted Waman Kendre, academician and a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for theatre and direction. Kendre was speaking during second day of the two-day Deccan Literature Festival took place at the Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir. (HT PHOTO)

“As an artist I always want my plays to be remembered by my audience. That’s why I always took time to research and rehearse and did everything from the bottom of my heart. I was never in a hurry to finish my plays. I took enough amount of time for all the work I did,” Kendre further expressed.

The second day of the two-day Deccan Literature Festival took place at the Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir with Kendre’s conversation with Mrunmayee Bhajak in a segment of ‘Unfolding Prof Waman Kendre’s Theatrical Odyssey’.

Dignitaries like Monika Singh – curator of the Deccan Literature Festival, Jairam Kulkarni, and Manoj Thakur – directors of the Dakani Adab Foundation, and others were also present on the occasion.

“I consider myself as a child of the theatre and it is ultimately my breath. Belonging to a ‘warkari’ tradition, folk art is in my blood and its values are imbibed in me. Whatever I am today, is because of these cultural values. I am still connected with my village and make my next generation do the same,” he added.

“While working in the Dalit movement, I realised on many occasions that value-based politics wouldn’t really work. After comprehending the fact that a sensitive person like me would never be able to wear a thick skin in politics, I took a turn towards theatre,” shared Kendre while stating that he prepared for a year to get into the National School of Drama, (NSD) Delhi.

Kendre also shared that he got to see many artists and an array of artwork from all over the world while he was in Delhi. He recalled spending every moment like a hungry learner while in Delhi.

“Many veteran artists expressed that I would be stuck in one genre only. However, I decided to try out many different forms without committing to any specific genre and continued to do the same. I think that a person who does not want to live outside the comfort zone is unfortunate. I also believe that there shouldn’t be any place for negative people in such artistic institutions,” said Kendre, a recipient of the Padma Shri award.