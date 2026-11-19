PUNE: Unidentified thieves broke into an ATM centre in Pimple Gurav and stole ₹20.30 lakh in cash after cutting open the ATM using a gas cutter in the early hours of Tuesday.

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According to the FIR registered at Sangvi police station, the thieves entered the ATM centre and used a gas cutter to cut open and damage the machine before taking away the cash stored inside it. The stolen amount was ₹20,30,800.

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The accused also allegedly sprayed black paint on the CCTV cameras inside the ATM centre in an attempt to destroy evidence and prevent their identification.

The theft came to light after the incident was noticed and reported to the police. Sangvi police have registered a case against unidentified persons and launched an investigation to trace the accused.