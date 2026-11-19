PUNE:

Wednesday’s fire damaged 45 shops and six houses; despite repeated fires and a relocation promise after the 2023 blaze, PMC says there is no proposal to shift the entire market

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

PUNE: A major fire swept through Pune’s Timber Market in Bhavani Peth early Wednesday, damaging 45 shops, six houses and a tempo, once again exposing the dangers of running a sprawling timber and plywood market in a densely populated residential neighbourhood.

The blaze, the third major fire in the area after similar incidents in 2000 and 2023, has revived questions over the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) long-pending plan to relocate the market — a proposal that dates back to its 1987 Development Plan but remains unimplemented.

Despite the repeated fires and the destruction of homes and commercial establishments, the market continues to operate from the same congested locality, with shops and godowns storing highly combustible material located alongside residential buildings. More than three years after the previous major blaze prompted the civic administration to announce a relocation plan, PMC commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has said there is currently no proposal to shift the entire market.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The fire broke out around 2:05 am near Jai Vallabh School. The first fire tender, dispatched from the PMC fire brigade headquarters, reached the spot at 2.09am, within four minutes of the emergency call. However, the flames spread rapidly through the closely packed shops and structures, damaging several establishments and nearby houses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fire broke out around 2:05 am near Jai Vallabh School. The first fire tender, dispatched from the PMC fire brigade headquarters, reached the spot at 2.09am, within four minutes of the emergency call. However, the flames spread rapidly through the closely packed shops and structures, damaging several establishments and nearby houses. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Firefighters approached the blaze from all four sides and moved residents to safer locations to prevent it from spreading further into the residential neighbourhood. A total of 31 vehicles were deployed during the operation, including 20 fire tenders and four water tankers from the PMC, vehicles from the Pune Cantonment and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), and four JCB machines.

Around 10 fire officers and 150 firefighters worked for nearly two hours to bring the blaze under control. Cooling operations were subsequently undertaken to prevent it from reigniting.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“No casualties were reported in the incident. Four families from the affected area were shifted to a shelter at the No. 8 Colony Transit Camp. The district collector’s office has also been informed to assess the damage,” said Ganesh Sonune, chief fire officer, PMC.

He said the exact cause of the fire was yet to be established.

PMC officials said 26 of the structures damaged in Wednesday’s fire were unauthorised. However, the civic administration’s response has raised questions about whether action will be limited to the affected structures or extend to addressing the larger safety concerns in the market.

When contacted by Hindustan Times, Ram said the civic body would examine the possibility of helping affected occupants relocate, but ruled out an immediate plan to shift the entire market.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Even so, on humanitarian grounds, we will look into what can be done to help these people with relocation. However, there is no proposal at present to shift the entire Timber Market,” he said. According to Ram, he would reconsider the issue if required in the near future.

Plan only on paper

The statement comes despite the history of repeated fires and a relocation proposal that has remained on paper for decades. The PMC’s 1987 Development Plan had envisaged shifting the Timber Market outside the city. However, the proposal failed to progress because of issues involving land acquisition and administrative clearances.

The issue returned to the forefront after a major fire in May 2023, when around 10 shops and godowns storing plywood, timber and laminates were gutted. Five houses were completely destroyed, while eight other houses and two buildings, including a municipal school, suffered damage. Around 35 fire tenders and 150 firefighters were deployed, and it took more than six hours to bring the blaze under control.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Following that incident, the then PMC commissioner had announced that the civic body would acquire land from the district administration near the proposed Ring Road and relocate the Timber Market there. The proposal was intended to move the combustible-material businesses away from the densely populated residential area and reduce the risk to residents.

More than three years later, however, the market remains where it was, and Wednesday’s fire has once again exposed the consequences of the delay.

Residents raise questions

The affected shops near Jai Vallabh School are barely 300 metres from the PMC fire brigade headquarters. While the first tender reached the spot within four minutes, residents and traders also raised concerns about access for emergency vehicles because of the ongoing construction of the Kalvad bridge.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Because of the delay in the bridge work, we are already facing several problems. During the fire, fire brigade vehicles had to take a longer route to reach our area. This affected their response. The PMC should take action against the contractor responsible for the delay,” said a resident.

The fire brigade, however, maintained that its first vehicle reached the spot four minutes after the emergency call and that additional vehicles were mobilised from other stations as the fire spread.

Responding to the allegations over the bridge work, Ram said the contractor could not be penalised for missing a deadline that had not yet passed.

“As far as the bridge construction is concerned, the deadline for completing the work is March-April 2027. How can we blacklist the contractor before the deadline?” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mayor Manjusha Nagpure, standing committee chairperson Shrinath Bhimale, BJP leader of the house Ganesh Bidkar, corporators and senior civic officials visited the site and observed the rescue operations.

For residents and traders in Bhavani Peth, however, Wednesday’s blaze has brought back a familiar concern: whether the administration will act on the long-pending relocation plan before another fire puts more lives and properties at risk.