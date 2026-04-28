Three Bangladeshi women held; flats used for illegal activities sealed

Faraskhana Police on Monday detained three Bangladeshi women for allegedly residing illegally in the city and engaging in unlawful activities in Budhwar Peth. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, police also sealed multiple flats allegedly used for prostitution. Police said they had entered India through illegal channels and had been staying in Pune for about a month. (HT)

The accused have been identified as Josna Shakur Ali, Salma Khatun, and Anjura Begum, all residents of Bangladesh who were living in Budhwar Peth without valid documents. Police said they had entered India through illegal channels and had been staying in Pune for about a month.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and the Foreigners Act. The action was carried out on April 16, 2026.

During the investigation, police identified premises in Begum Building, New Welcome Building, and Dane Ali Building in Budhwar Peth and nearby areas as being used for prostitution. Following orders from senior police officers, four flats, one in Begum Building, two in New Welcome Building, and one in Dane Ali Building, were sealed for one year after due permissions.

Police said the action followed a January 2026 case involving a woman who was allegedly confined and forced into prostitution in these premises. Subsequent raids led to the flats being sealed.

Krushikesh Rawale, DCP (Zone 1), said, “During the action, we have detained three Bangladeshi women living in the city without proper, valid documents, and the process to deport them is going on.”

Prashant Bhasme, SPI at Faraskhana Police Station, said, “Two actions are different, one is against illegal Bangladeshi, and the other to seal brothels where the victim was forcefully kept and forced into prostitution.”

Police said documents confirming the women’s Bangladeshi nationality have been recovered, and further legal action is underway.

A special team was formed after receiving confidential information about Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally and soliciting customers in the area. Investigations are ongoing to identify others involved and those who facilitated their stay.