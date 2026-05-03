Three-year-old boy sexually assaulted, murdered in Mahalunge; minor detained

A three-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted and brutally murdered in Mahalunge in Pimpri Chinchwad city, said the police on Saturday. After the investigation, the police decided to search all the houses in the labour camp and the dead body was recorded in a suitcase in a locked home neighbouring the victim’s family. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident occurred on Friday, and a 16-year-old juvenile was detained on Saturday at Pune railway station when he was trying to escape to his native place in Bihar.

The accused was kept in the correctional home, and further investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events and the motive behind the crime. The body of the child has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police said on Saturday, at around 3pm, the mother of the victim noticed that her son was missing. After the initial search, they finally approached the police.

After the investigation, the police decided to search all the houses in the labour camp and the dead body was recorded in a suitcase in a locked home neighbouring the victim’s family. Based on the complaint, police initiated a search of the accused and a trap was laid at the bus stand and railway station.

Sshweta Khedkar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, “The accused is a juvenile and lives alone in a rented house neighbouring the victim’s house.”

Vijay Dhamal, police inspector, said, “The accused is from Bihar, and 15 days ago, he came here in search of a job and was working as a labourer. The victim was living with her mother, uncle, and aunt.”

According to police, the accused lured the victim and took him to his home, where he was living alone. Where he allegedly sexually assaulted the boy, killed him, packed his dead body in a suitcase and left the house by locking the door.

A case has been filed at South Mahalunge MIDC police station under sections 103(1), 238 of the BNS and sections 4, 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.