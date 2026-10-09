Toxic chemical found in milk in FDA crackdown

Pune: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) detected the chemical, nonylphenol ethoxylate (NPE), in adulterated milk during a major crackdown in Pune district between July 4 and October 1, officials said.

Traces of harmful chemicals indicate rampant adulteration of milk. Thinkstock

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NPE is widely used in the production of detergents, industrial cleaners and emulsifiers, and in pesticide and herbicide formulations. It breaks down in the environment into nonylphenol (NP), a toxic compound that acts as an endocrine disruptor and poses health and developmental concerns. Its use is restricted in the European Union.

The crackdown began in Manchar at Akash Dairy Farm, where the FDA collected six milk samples; all contained detergents.

Action was also taken against Navkar Distributors at Bhoramala, Awasari Khurd, Ambegaon; Akash Dairy Farm in Manchar; Pirsai Milk and Milk Powder; Arthav Milk and Milk Product Industries at Shirve, Pargaon, Ambegaon; Sonai Dairy at Gokhali, Indapur; and some establishments in Indapur and Malshiras.

So far, the FDA has identified 37 accused and arrested 25.

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{{^usCountry}} The crackdown extended across the supply chain - suppliers of adulterating substances, transporters, people associated with milk collection and chilling centres, and dairy operators. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The crackdown extended across the supply chain - suppliers of adulterating substances, transporters, people associated with milk collection and chilling centres, and dairy operators. {{/usCountry}}

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D V Bhogawade, joint commissioner, FDA Pune division, said the department is monitoring the supply chain of substances that could potentially be used for milk adulteration.

Tukaram Mundhe, FDA commissioner, Maharashtra, said, “Playing with the health of consumers and people will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Such strict legal action will continue.”