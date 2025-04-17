Menu Explore
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
Traffic police issue notices to 2 wedding halls for encroaching public road for parking in Undri 

ByNadeem Inamdar
Apr 17, 2025 05:58 AM IST

Acting under Section 168 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the traffic police have directed both marriage halls to appoint two wardens each to manage traffic movement outside their establishments

The Pune traffic branch has issued notices to two prominent wedding halls in Eastern Pune’s Undri area for failing to provide adequate front margins for parking on their premises. The resulting haphazard parking on public roads has been causing severe traffic congestion and chaos in the area. Acting under Section 168 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the traffic police have directed both marriage halls to appoint two wardens each to manage traffic movement outside their establishments.  

The resulting haphazard parking on public roads has been causing severe traffic congestion and chaos in the area. (HT)
The resulting haphazard parking on public roads has been causing severe traffic congestion and chaos in the area. (HT)

Kondhwa traffic division in-charge Santosh Sonawane said, “We issued notices to these two wedding halls following several complaints from residents about persistent traffic jams and congestion. The managements have been asked to take corrective measures, failing which criminal action will be initiated.” 

Residents of Undri — a fast-developing locality in Pune — have increasingly raised concerns over the worsening traffic situation, particularly during events hosted at these wedding halls. These venues, popular for weddings and large gatherings, have been identified as major contributors to traffic snarls during peak hours. 

Local citizen groups have formally petitioned authorities, demanding immediate intervention through improved traffic management and urban planning measures.  

The petition has called for designated parking areas for guests, better signage for regulating traffic flow, and restrictions on the number of events hosted simultaneously at these venues.  

“Without timely action, these traffic jams will only worsen and affect the quality of life in Undri,” said Namrata Patil, a resident of Greenhills Society. “This notice is a welcome first step, and it reflects the growing awareness among citizens about the importance of organised urban living.” 

