Traffic restrictions in place for Amit Shah’s two-day Pune visit

Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Pune on Sunday and Monday has prompted heightened security arrangements, with police deployment at several locations since Saturday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in the city on November 15 and 16. (FILE PHOTO)

The Pune traffic police have announced no-parking restrictions on November 15 and 16 along routes earmarked for the movement of Shah and other dignitaries.

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According to a traffic police notification issued on Saturday, Shah is scheduled to visit Bharat Forge in Mundhwa, the Pune Zilla Parishad office, Nehru Memorial Hall, JW Marriott Hotel and Bharat Itihas Sanshodhak Mandal during his visit.

The restrictions will cover roads and stretches, including the route from the airport towards Viman Nagar Road, Ramwadi and ABC Chowk leading to Bharat Forge.

Other affected stretches include North Main Road, Jehangir Chowk, Engineering College Chowk and Harris Bridge, as well as Sancheti Chowk, Ganesh Khind Road and Senapati Bapat Road.

Restrictions will also apply to the stretch between Engineering College Chowk and the Pune Zilla Parishad office, and Nehru Memorial Hall. Additionally, JM Road, Tilak Chowk, Tilak Road, Fergusson College Road, Shimla Office Chowk, Sangamwadi and adjoining roads leading towards the airport will be covered.

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{{^usCountry}} On November 16, additional no-parking restrictions will be imposed from 9 am until the conclusion of the programme at Bharat Itihas Sanshodhak Mandal. The restrictions will cover Tilak Road, Sahitya Parishad, Badshahi Chowk, Peru Gate police chowky, Pavan Maruti Mandir and Bharat Natya Mandir. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On November 16, additional no-parking restrictions will be imposed from 9 am until the conclusion of the programme at Bharat Itihas Sanshodhak Mandal. The restrictions will cover Tilak Road, Sahitya Parishad, Badshahi Chowk, Peru Gate police chowky, Pavan Maruti Mandir and Bharat Natya Mandir. {{/usCountry}}

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Traffic movement will also be restricted on the stretch between Kirad Chowk and Nehru Memorial Hall from 7 am on November 16 until the programme concludes. Vehicles will be diverted through GPO Road or Blue Nile Hotel Chowk. The road between Dorabjee Mall and Blue Nile Chowk will also remain closed during this period.

The movement of heavy and slow-moving vehicles will be prohibited on designated and connecting roads on both days.

The traffic police have designated parking facilities for vehicles carrying programme invitees at HGS Mall parking, Poona Club, Ladies Club, the Kirad Chowk-SBI lane and the stretch between the ISKCON temple and Blue Nile Chowk.

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